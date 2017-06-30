Skin microbe diversity can vary with forest type and habitat in Brazilian frogs

The diversity of microbes on the skin of frog species in Brazil's Atlantic Forest can vary with habitat, according to a study published July 5, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Ananda Brito de Assis from University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and colleagues. Skin bacteria can help protect amphibians: some produce antimicrobial compounds that inhibit pathogens.

