Rio's favela residents protest against killings
Hundreds of residents from Rio de Janeiro's favelas descended on the exclusive Copacabana beach area on Sunday to plead for an end to lethal shootouts between drug traffickers and police. Against a backdrop of weekly, even daily shootings of innocent people in military-style police operations, the demonstrators said Rio's rich and powerful should stop looking away.
Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
