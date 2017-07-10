Rio's Favela Community Residents Protest Against Violence in Copacabana
Exasperated by the increasing violence in their communities, representatives from 47 favelas around Rio de Janeiro protested for peace on Copacabana Beach on Sunday, July 2nd, despite the cool and rainy weather. Residents of many of Rio's favelas, which house more than twenty percent of all of Rio's population, have seen violent crimes increase by as much as 120 percent in the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|18 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC