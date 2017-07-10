Rio's Favela Community Residents Protest Against Violence in Copacabana

Exasperated by the increasing violence in their communities, representatives from 47 favelas around Rio de Janeiro protested for peace on Copacabana Beach on Sunday, July 2nd, despite the cool and rainy weather. Residents of many of Rio's favelas, which house more than twenty percent of all of Rio's population, have seen violent crimes increase by as much as 120 percent in the last five years.

