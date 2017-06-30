Residents protest death of 10-year-ol...

Residents protest death of 10-year-old killed in slum

Residents block the Linha Amarela expressway to protest the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 6, 2017. The child had been killed two days earlier after being hit in the head by a stray bullet in her home during a police operation in the Lins complex of favela.

