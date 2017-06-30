Police in Brazil arrest another ally ...

Police in Brazil arrest another ally of President Temer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Nov. 22, 2016 file photo, Legislative Affairs Minister Geddel Vieira Lima meets with lawmakers at the presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. The close ally of embattled President Michel Temer has been arrested for alleged obstruction of justice, according to a police statement on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 8 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC