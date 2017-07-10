Newborn latest victim of Rio de Janei...

Newborn latest victim of Rio de Janeiro's surging violence

Read more: The Gazette

Arthur was still inside his mother's womb when he became Rio de Janeiro's latest victim of gun violence. His mother, Claudineia dos Santos Melo, was almost nine months pregnant when she was hit by a stray bullet from a shootout in a Rio slum on June 30. During an emergency cesarean section doctors discovered that a bullet had also hit Arthur, damaging his lungs and spine.

