'Miracle' baby hit by stray bullet while in mother's womb fights for life

A baby boy who was shot and severely injured while still inside his mother's womb, is fighting for his life in a case doctors say they have never experienced before. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/miracle-baby-hit-by-stray-bullet-while-in-mothers-womb-fights-for-life-35897496.html A baby boy who was shot and severely injured while still inside his mother's womb, is fighting for his life in a case doctors say they have never experienced before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.