Long-term breast-feeding could raise child's risk for cavities
If you breast-feed your babies for more than two years, you could be putting them at risk for getting cavities in the future, new research suggests. There haven't been many studies looking at how breast-feeding , bottle-feeding and sugar consumption affect children's risk for cavities , according to the researchers.
