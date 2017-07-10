Long-term breast-feeding could raise ...

Long-term breast-feeding could raise child's risk for cavities

19 hrs ago

If you breast-feed your babies for more than two years, you could be putting them at risk for getting cavities in the future, new research suggests. There haven't been many studies looking at how breast-feeding , bottle-feeding and sugar consumption affect children's risk for cavities , according to the researchers.

Chicago, IL

