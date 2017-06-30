Lille agree deal for Brazilian midfielder Mendes
Rio de Janeiro, July 1 - France's Lille have agreed to a nine million euro deal for Sao Paulo midfielder Thiago Mendes, the Brazilian club confirmed. The announcement on Friday follows weeks of negotiations after new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa identified the 25-year-old as a priority transfer target, reports Xinhua news agency.
