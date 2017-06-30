Lille agree deal for Brazilian midfie...

Lille agree deal for Brazilian midfielder Mendes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Rio de Janeiro, July 1 - France's Lille have agreed to a nine million euro deal for Sao Paulo midfielder Thiago Mendes, the Brazilian club confirmed. The announcement on Friday follows weeks of negotiations after new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa identified the 25-year-old as a priority transfer target, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,731 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC