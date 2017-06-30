Kootenai County marine units investig...

Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill

14 hrs ago

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

