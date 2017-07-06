Four Brazilian soccer players fired a...

Four Brazilian soccer players fired after locker room gay sex video goes viral

Four players from Sport Clube GaAocho, a Brazilian soccer club based in Passo Fundo, Brazil, have had their contracts immediately terminated after a video of them engaging in a locker room sexcapade appeared online. The 11-second video was reportedly recorded on Friday and uploaded to the Internet over the weekend.

