FCA Latin America Honors TriMotive Brazil

TriMotive Brazil, the South American OEM division of Horizon Global Corporation , a manufacturer of branded towing and trailering equipment, was recently recognized by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as Supplier of the Year.

