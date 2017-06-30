Espenilla: Philippines needs to prepare for end of global easy money

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla warned of the potentially "far-reaching" impact of advanced economies' exits from their accommodative monetary policies, on his first day as the head of the bank. Espenilla, who previously headed banking supervision in the Philippines, began his 6-year term as President Rodrigo Duterte's administration prepares for a 6-year, $180 billion spending spree on infrastructure, in a bid to sustain galloping growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.