Defense Lawyer for Brazil's Temer Slams Charges as 'Fiction'
The lawyer for Brazil's Michel Temer has handed over written arguments defending the president to a congressional committee, the first stage of an attempt to block a criminal trial of the head of state at the Supreme Court. The president has never been involved in anything illegal and the bribe-taking charge against him filed by the nation's top prosecutor is a "work of fiction", Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira told reporters on Wednesday afternoon after submitting his defense to the lower house's Constitution and Justice Committee, or CCJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC