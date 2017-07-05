Defense Lawyer for Brazil's Temer Sla...

Defense Lawyer for Brazil's Temer Slams Charges as 'Fiction'

The lawyer for Brazil's Michel Temer has handed over written arguments defending the president to a congressional committee, the first stage of an attempt to block a criminal trial of the head of state at the Supreme Court. The president has never been involved in anything illegal and the bribe-taking charge against him filed by the nation's top prosecutor is a "work of fiction", Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira told reporters on Wednesday afternoon after submitting his defense to the lower house's Constitution and Justice Committee, or CCJ.

