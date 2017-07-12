Brazil's Lula found guilty of corruption and money laundering, sentenced to 9.5 years in prison
Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found guilty of corruption charges stemming from a scheme at the state oil company, Petrobras. He will remain free on appeal.
