Brazilian Soccer Referee Pulls Gun After Being Punched

A Brazilian soccer referee pulled a gun during a soccer match after a player allegedly punched the official in the face while protesting a penalty. The match took place at Starling Soares Stadium in Passos, Brazil, last Sunday, when Marcs Lopes Vieira reportedly disputed a call made by referee Camilo EustA quio de Souza, who is also a police officer, the Mirror reported .

