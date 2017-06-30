Brazilian Soccer Referee Pulls Gun Af...

Brazilian Soccer Referee Pulls Gun After Being Punched

A Brazilian soccer referee pulled a gun during a soccer match after a player allegedly punched the official in the face while protesting a penalty. The match took place at Starling Soares Stadium in Passos, Brazil, last Sunday, when Marcs Lopes Vieira reportedly disputed a call made by referee Camilo EustA quio de Souza, who is also a police officer, the Mirror reported .

Chicago, IL

