Brazilian family hold hope for 'mirac...

Brazilian family hold hope for 'miracle' baby shot in womb

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A Brazilian baby who was shot in the womb by a stray bullet has been deemed a miracle for surviving and his family hope he will overcome injuries to walk one day. Mother Claudineia dos Santos Melo was nine-months pregnant when she was shot while passing a gunfight in a favela in Rio de Janiero state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Mon He Named Me Black... 1
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC