Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste

Raízen Energia , Brazil's largest producer of sugar cane ethanol, is planning to scale up production at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant, in a move that will sharply increase the productivity of one of the country's most important industries. The company says that it will increase production more than fivefold within two years, making the new technology competitive with traditional ethanol and harnessing potentially millions of tonnes of plant material that currently goes to waste.

