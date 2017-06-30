Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste
Raízen Energia , Brazil's largest producer of sugar cane ethanol, is planning to scale up production at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant, in a move that will sharply increase the productivity of one of the country's most important industries. The company says that it will increase production more than fivefold within two years, making the new technology competitive with traditional ethanol and harnessing potentially millions of tonnes of plant material that currently goes to waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC