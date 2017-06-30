Brazil Tells EU No Salmonella Found I...

Brazil Tells EU No Salmonella Found In Poultry Exports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 -- Brazil notified the European Union's Food Service Authority on Monday that it had found no traces of salmonella in exported poultry, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The statement was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply after it was informed in early May that irregularities had been found in Brazilian poultry sent to the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 11 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,772 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC