Brazil Tells EU No Salmonella Found In Poultry Exports
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 -- Brazil notified the European Union's Food Service Authority on Monday that it had found no traces of salmonella in exported poultry, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The statement was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply after it was informed in early May that irregularities had been found in Brazilian poultry sent to the EU.
