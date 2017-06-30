Brazil federal police shut down 'Car ...

Brazil federal police shut down 'Car Wash' graft task force

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Temer has quickly presented to lawmakers his legal defense against corruption allegations in a move seen as a bid to avoid being suspended from office and put on trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC