Brazil ex-minister accused of obstructing corruption probe

Brazilian police on Monday arrested former minister Geddel Vieira Lima as part of an investigation into loans that state bank Caixa Economica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate companies between 2011 and 2013, the prosecutor-general's office said. FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Minister Chief of the Secretary Office of Government Geddel Vieira Lima looks on during a meeting with deputies and government leaders of the Chamber of Deputies, in his office at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.