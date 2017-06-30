Brazil arrests notorious drug kingpin...

Brazil arrests notorious drug kingpin Luiz Carlos da Rocha

Luiz Carlos da Rocha - nicknamed "White Head" - is believed to be the leader of a massive cocaine empire in South America. The drug kingpin had been living under the assumed name Vitor Luiz de Moraes.

Chicago, IL

