Blonde lawyer who acted as messenger for brutal drugs cartel busted by cops
Luana de Almeida Domingos, 32, known locally as Luana Don was labelled one of Brazil's most wanted fugitives after evading capture since a warrant for her arrest in November 2016. Investigators claim she had acted as a messenger for the notorious drug cartel First Command of the Capital in Sao Paolo .
