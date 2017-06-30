Bieber's Brazil hotel case closed aft...

Bieber's Brazil hotel case closed after $6,000 donation

5 hrs ago

A judge closed legal proceedings against Justin Bieber after he paid a fine of $6,000 for wall-tagging a historic hotel in 2013, court officials said Thursday. Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron made the decision after confirming the Canadian pop idol made a donation of that amount to the National Cancer Institute in May, as prosecutors had recommended.

