Wolves Sign Ghanaian Defender Ofosu-Ayeh

Nuno Espirito Santo has continued adding to the Wolves squad after the confirmed addition of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, the boss is also being challenged to reduce the bloated numbers though! German-born Ghanaian defender Ofosu-Ayeh will officially complete a free transfer arrival at Molineux on 1st July, upon the completion of his current deal at Eintracht Braunschweig, joining Wolves on a free transfer. Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell told the Official Website : 'We've spent a lot of time looking at players abroad and 2. Bundesliga is a very strong league.

