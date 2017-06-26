Where wealthy families frolic

2 hrs ago

Natural areas, cultural relics and elite schools, including the Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro, NASA's aviation center in the United States and Disney parks are among the top destinations for Chinese families traveling abroad with their children. [Photo/China Daily] Affluent families travel with their children about twice a year on average and cite learning experiences for their kids as their main motivation, says a report by HHtravel, a luxury-tour operator affiliated with China's biggest online travel agency, Ctrip.

Chicago, IL

