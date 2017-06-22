Vivo adding 20 cities to 4G+ footprint

The cities of Sao Jose and Itajai in Santa Catarina have activated 4G+ this week, while Natal and Contagem will receive connectivity before the end of the month. By the end of July, Vivo will extend 4G+ technology to Manaus , Aracaju , Belem , Cariacica , Cuiaba , Dourados , Fortaleza , Maceio , Palmas , Porto Velho , Salvador , Sao Luis , Serra , Varzea Grande , Vila Velha and Vitoria .

