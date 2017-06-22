Vivo adding 20 cities to 4G+ footprint

Vivo adding 20 cities to 4G+ footprint

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The cities of Sao Jose and Itajai in Santa Catarina have activated 4G+ this week, while Natal and Contagem will receive connectivity before the end of the month. By the end of July, Vivo will extend 4G+ technology to Manaus , Aracaju , Belem , Cariacica , Cuiaba , Dourados , Fortaleza , Maceio , Palmas , Porto Velho , Salvador , Sao Luis , Serra , Varzea Grande , Vila Velha and Vitoria .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... 21 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Mon Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC