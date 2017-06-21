UPDATE 1-Brazil farm minister heads t...

UPDATE 1-Brazil farm minister heads to U.S. over fresh beef ban

11 hrs ago

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns over the image of the world's largest exporter. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision on Thursday to impose the ban over safety concerns did not affect the bulk of Brazilian beef imports, which are frozen.

