UPDATE 1-Brazil farm minister heads to U.S. over fresh beef ban
Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns over the image of the world's largest exporter. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision on Thursday to impose the ban over safety concerns did not affect the bulk of Brazilian beef imports, which are frozen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Wed
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC