Taj Mahal, New Authentic Indian Food in Rio de Janeiro

While there are plenty of high-end steak houses and even Italian and French-inspired eateries in Rio de Janeiro, the city has been lacking an authentic Indian restaurant, until thankfully the Taj Mahal opened in Lagoa last January. The venture was launched by Riju Konwar, who was born in India but brought up in the U.S., and A ngela Konwar, from Portugal and Brazil.

