Samba schools protest against budget ...

Samba schools protest against budget cuts for Carnival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Samba school members wave a giant flag as they march toward the Sambadrome during a protest against mayor Marcelo Crivella in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The samba schools are protesting the decision by Crivella to cut carnival funding in half for the 2018 Carnival parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 32 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC