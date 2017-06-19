Samba schools protest against budget cuts for Carnival
Members of Rio de Janeiro's samba schools have put on a boisterous protest against the mayor's proposal to slash city funds for next year's Carnival. The demonstration Saturday outside the city hall came in response to Mayor Marcelo Crivella's decision to cut by half the city's contribution to the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|32 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC