Samba schools protest against budget cuts for Carnival

Members of Rio de Janeiro's samba schools have put on a boisterous protest against the mayor's proposal to slash city funds for next year's Carnival. The demonstration Saturday outside the city hall came in response to Mayor Marcelo Crivella's decision to cut by half the city's contribution to the celebration.

Chicago, IL

