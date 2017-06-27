Rising violence takes huge psychologi...

Rising violence takes huge psychological toll in Rio favelas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this June 12, 2017 photo, Almir Arruda wipes tears as he waits for a shootout between drug traffickers and police to stop, as he stands over his four-year-old daughter Jamile in the City of God slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "If it hits me I don't care, but what if it hits her?" said Arruda, 43, talking about stray bullets through tears and over the sounds of gunshots close by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC