Rising violence takes huge psychological toll in Rio favelas

In this June 12, 2017 photo, Almir Arruda wipes tears as he waits for a shootout between drug traffickers and police to stop, as he stands over his four-year-old daughter Jamile in the City of God slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "If it hits me I don't care, but what if it hits her?" said Arruda, 43, talking about stray bullets through tears and over the sounds of gunshots close by.

