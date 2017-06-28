Rio Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Wednesday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Tonight the La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing. With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.
