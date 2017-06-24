Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, June 24, 2017

Saturday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This Saturday, it's time to celebrate Dia da MAosica at PraA a LuA s de CamA es, in GlA3ria, starting from 2PM. Inspired in France's La FAate de la Musique , Dia da MAosica will promote nine different shows for free; from MPB to ska music, the event will gather a diversity of music genres.

