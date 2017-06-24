Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, Jun...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, June 24, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Rio Times

Saturday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This Saturday, it's time to celebrate Dia da MAosica at PraA a LuA s de CamA es, in GlA3ria, starting from 2PM. Inspired in France's La FAate de la Musique , Dia da MAosica will promote nine different shows for free; from MPB to ska music, the event will gather a diversity of music genres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC