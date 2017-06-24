Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, June 24, 2017
Saturday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This Saturday, it's time to celebrate Dia da MAosica at PraA a LuA s de CamA es, in GlA3ria, starting from 2PM. Inspired in France's La FAate de la Musique , Dia da MAosica will promote nine different shows for free; from MPB to ska music, the event will gather a diversity of music genres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC