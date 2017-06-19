Rights are not anecdotes

Saturday Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

The Mauricio Macri administration seems to be developing a general modus operandi of translating undeniable but specific abuses into massive cuts - we can see this in the way the opportunism has been used to justify cancelling or reducing the delivery of cardboard cradles or laptops for high schools students and we can also see it in the recent onslaught against invalid or widower's pensions, which will be the subject of this editorial.

Chicago, IL

