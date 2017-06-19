Rights are not anecdotes
The Mauricio Macri administration seems to be developing a general modus operandi of translating undeniable but specific abuses into massive cuts - we can see this in the way the opportunism has been used to justify cancelling or reducing the delivery of cardboard cradles or laptops for high schools students and we can also see it in the recent onslaught against invalid or widower's pensions, which will be the subject of this editorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC