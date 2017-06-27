Political Jeopardy in Brazil: Preside...

Political Jeopardy in Brazil: President Charged With Corruption

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Brazil's President Michel Temer frowns while making a statement at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Michel Temer, the president of Brazil, faces corruption charges after allegedly taking million of dollars in bribes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC