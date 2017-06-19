PARIS: Brazil's SAR C295 debuts ahead...

PARIS: Brazil's SAR C295 debuts ahead of 12-country tour

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

Following its formal handover to Brazil on 16 June, the first search and rescue-configured Airbus Defence & Space C295 is making its debut at the show, ahead of a planned delivery flight that will see it touch down in over 12 different countries to demonstrate the capability of the type. Adorned with orange SAR markings, the aircraft is being displayed in Paris for the duration of the show, after which it will return to Airbus' Seville plant to prepare the aircraft for its world tour that will commence at the end of June and conclude at the beginning of August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 32 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC