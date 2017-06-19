PARIS: Brazil's SAR C295 debuts ahead of 12-country tour
Following its formal handover to Brazil on 16 June, the first search and rescue-configured Airbus Defence & Space C295 is making its debut at the show, ahead of a planned delivery flight that will see it touch down in over 12 different countries to demonstrate the capability of the type. Adorned with orange SAR markings, the aircraft is being displayed in Paris for the duration of the show, after which it will return to Airbus' Seville plant to prepare the aircraft for its world tour that will commence at the end of June and conclude at the beginning of August.
