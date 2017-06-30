O Cluster Brings Art and Music to the France-Brazil House in Rio

This Sunday, July 2nd, from 1PM to 9PM, Casa FranA a Brasil in Centro hosts O Cluster, a collective that promotes the latest works from Brazil's artists, and includes music performances and design exhibitions. DJ Andrei Yurievitch brings all the joy of Manie Dansante's party to The Cluster this Sunday, June 2nd, photo internet recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.