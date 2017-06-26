Next presidential election, economic uptick give confidence to Brazilians after years of crisis

The headlines here still scream of scandal and malaise, drift and decline, but for the first time in years, at least some Brazilians are feeling a tiny sliver of optimism as they look ahead to next year's presidential elections. Once touted as one of the developing world's emerging powers, South America's most populous nation has long been in a political and economic free fall, a crisis of national confidence that culminated in last year's impeachment and removal of President Dilma Rousseff.

