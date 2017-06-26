Next presidential election, economic ...

Next presidential election, economic uptick give confidence to Brazilians after years of crisis

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The headlines here still scream of scandal and malaise, drift and decline, but for the first time in years, at least some Brazilians are feeling a tiny sliver of optimism as they look ahead to next year's presidential elections. Once touted as one of the developing world's emerging powers, South America's most populous nation has long been in a political and economic free fall, a crisis of national confidence that culminated in last year's impeachment and removal of President Dilma Rousseff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC