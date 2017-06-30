Mother and daughter killed in crossfire in Rio slum
A 76-year-old woman and her daughter were killed Friday during a shootout between police and drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro slum, apparently hit by stray bullets. Marlene Maria da Conceicao was shot in the neck in the doorway of her home in the Mangueira slum.
