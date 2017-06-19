Mike Ashley's A 15M bar bill

Mike Ashley's A 15M bar bill

1 hr ago Read more: This Is Money

Mike Ashley, the billionaire boss of retailer Sports Direct, faces court action this week over an alleged multi-million pound deal hatched during an alcohol-fuelled meeting in a London pub. He is being sued by former Merrill Lynch banker Jeff Blue, who claims the tycoon agreed to pay him A 15 million if he could help make Sports Direct 'as valuable as Marks & Spencer'.

