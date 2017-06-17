Meme humor helps Brazilians cope with...

Meme humor helps Brazilians cope with grim times

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Peninsula

Sao Paulo: Political corruption, economic crisis, rampant crime -- the headlines in Brazil are grim, so locals have taken to online memes that often go viral to relieve the stress. A flurry of memes -- funny images or video coupled with text that are spread online -- making light of the country's bleak situation have taken the internet by storm in a country that has the world's second largest number of Facebook users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 32 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC