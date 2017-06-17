Meme humor helps Brazilians cope with grim times

Sao Paulo: Political corruption, economic crisis, rampant crime -- the headlines in Brazil are grim, so locals have taken to online memes that often go viral to relieve the stress. A flurry of memes -- funny images or video coupled with text that are spread online -- making light of the country's bleak situation have taken the internet by storm in a country that has the world's second largest number of Facebook users.

