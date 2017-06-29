Liverpool Has A 'Reel' Brazilica Treat In Store This Summer
Brazilica organiser Liverpool Carnival Company is delighted to announce the return of its popular Film Festival for 2017, showcasing the best of Brazilian cinema. Film buffs will be able to enjoy 10 films celebrating Brazilian life and culture, which will be screened at various venues across the city started this week and runs until Tuesday 1 August, with all the movies FREE to attend.
