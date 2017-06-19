Kony Helps Localiza Deliver Improved ...

Kony Helps Localiza Deliver Improved Customer Experience with New Innovative Apps

Read more: Business Wire

Largest Car Rental and Fleet Management Company in South America Delivers Differentiated Customer Service and Employee Apps Powered by Kony )-- Kony, Inc ., the leading enterprise mobility company, today announced it has helped Localiza quickly develop and deliver applications for both its customers and employees, and enhanced the overall customer experience across its car rental and fleet management businesses. Built on Kony's application platform, Localiza launched a new mobile app for its customer loyalty program that allows its customers to make, check, and cancel car reservations, choose a car model, and speed up the pickup process.

