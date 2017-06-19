Joint Venture to Open Biosimilar Lab ...

Joint Venture to Open Biosimilar Lab in Brazil

5 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

PlantForm Corporation, a Canadian biotech firm, has announced that it will begin construction this summer on a new biopharmaceutical lab in Rio de Janeiro with its partner, Brazil-based Axis Biotec Brasil. According to PlantForm's press release, the joint venture, known as PlantPraxis, "will first develop a biosimilar version of adalimumab for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders."

Chicago, IL

