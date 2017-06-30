In Mega-Operation, 96 Police Officers to be Arrested in Rio

Early this morning the Civil Police in Rio de Janeiro executed Operation Calabar, aimed at the arrest of 96 military police officers and seventy traffickers and other criminals suspected of being part of a corruption scheme in SA o GonA alo, in the metropolitan region of the state. Secretary of State for Security, Roberto SA and Military Police commander, Colonel Wolney Dias , at a press conference in May, photo by Tomaz Silva/AgAancia Brasil.

