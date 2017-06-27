'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mas...

'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Former OCI president Pat Hickey vows to clear his name after ticketing scandal of Rio 2016, in an exclusive interview with Paul Williams 'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all charges' - Pat Hickey speaks out Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/im-treated-as-if-im-a-criminal-mastermind-im-innocent-of-all-charges-pat-hickey-speaks-out-35869090.html Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC