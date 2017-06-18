Hundreds of thousands at Brazila s ma...

Hundreds of thousands at Brazila s massive gay pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of revelers gathered in Sao Paulo on Sunday for one of the world's largest gay pride parades with this year's event focusing on the threat of religious fundamentalism to Brazil's LGBT community. Under a giant rainbow-colored flag, revelers of all ages, many wearing bright wigs, turned the city's Paulista avenue into a multicolored sea of people filling more than 10 city blocks.

