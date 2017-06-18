Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 of biggest
Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo for one of the world's largest gay pride parades. The revelers have packed the city's Paulista Avenue before Sunday's parade.
