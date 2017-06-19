Guinness Records to check newly unvei...

Guinness Records to check newly unveiled Brazil graffiti

18 hrs ago

A giant graffiti titled "Contos" or "Tales", created by 19-year-old Luna Buschinelli, covers an exterior of the Rivadavia Correa municipal school, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 19, 2017. Buschinelli hopes to break a Guinness World Record as the largest graffiti made by a woman.

